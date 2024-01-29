The line between Aarya and me almost got blurred: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, who is gearing up for the upcoming season of her show ‘Aarya’, recently shared that she felt like she was the last soldier in her own personal battle while shooting for the climax scene in the new season.

She also shared that she was fully prepared to shoot the climax and she felt that the line between Aarya and Sushmita almost got blurred.

For an actor who pours their heart into every role, filming intense scenes is as emotional as when they are portrayed on screen. Sushmita experienced this firsthand on the set of the Emmy award-nominated show, in which she portrays the titular character.

Elaborating on the same, the actor said, “Shooting the climax scenes in Aarya’s ‘Antim Vaar’ was quite a challenge for me.”