'The Kashmir Files' Ranks Second On IMDb's Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2022 List

IMDb recently released its list of the top 10 movies of 2022. Shockingly, only one Hindi film made it to the top 10. While SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' took the top spot, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' stood second. 'IMDb' determines its list of the most popular movies and web series by the actual page views of its more than 200 million monthly visitors.

The list is as follows: 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt), 'The Kashmir Files', 'KGF: Chapter 2', 'Vikram', 'Kantara', 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Major', 'Sita Ramam', 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' and '777 Charlie'.

'RRR' follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) - in the 1920s. The film was released worldwide in March in five languages. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film also received Golden Globe Award nominations earlier this week in the 'Best Song' and 'Best Foreign Film' categories.

'The Kashmir Files', penned and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film, which opened to polarised reactions on March 11, is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year.

Surprisingly, Ayan Mukerji's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' didn't make it to the list. The film is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, a fantasy film made on a massive budget.

The 'Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022' list has a strong representation of Tamil ('Vikram', 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One', 'Rocketry'), Telugu ('RRR', 'Major', 'Sita Ramam') and Kannada ('KGF: Chapter 2', 'Kantara', '777 Charlie') film industries. 'Rocketry' and 'Major' are two biopics added to the list.