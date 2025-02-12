The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible: Bobby Deol

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bobby Deol is excited for the release of the second chapter of the ‘Aashram’ season three, which he said digs deeper into the world of his character Baba Nirala.

Titled ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’, the Prakash Jha-directed show revolves around a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Nirala, who leads an illegal empire of fraud and drugs and preys on young women of his ashram. The first part was released on the streaming service ‘Amazon MX Player’ in 2022.

Deol said the journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is ‘simply overwhelming’.

“The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher, but the drama is bolder and the secrets even darker,” he said.

‘Amazon MX Player’ on Wednesday released the first teaser for the new instalment, which provides a chilling glimpse into Nirala’s resurgence to power, the unwavering loyalty of his followers and the unsettling tension within his inner circle.

“While secrets simmer beneath the surface and old betrayals threaten to erupt, the new chapter marks a new segment in the nail-biting saga of betrayal, revenge and redemption,” read the official logline.

The show also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta in key roles.