The industry wasn’t giving me more: Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty recently opened up about her initial years in Bollywood after debuting in ‘Mohabbatein’. While her career was off to a great start with her winning the IIFA Award for ‘Star Debut of the Year (Female)’ after ‘Mohabbatein’, the actor went on to star in only a few films. In a new interview, Shamita said she wished she had gotten more work back then. She is also hopeful about impressing the audience with her upcoming film, ‘The Tenant’.

The younger sister of Shilpa Shetty, Shamita’s last film with a full-length role was ‘Cash’, which was released in 2007. She will be next seen in Sushrut Jain’s ‘The Tenant’ where she is essaying the lead role, Meera, who moves to a new society as a single female and faces problems. The film hit theatres on February 10.

‘The Tenant’ ends the actor’s absence from films for over 16 years. Shamita opened up about her struggle in the industry. She told a leading media house, “To start with the best and then to suddenly see this drop. I started off with ‘Yash Raj Films’. The life that happened to me after that or rather the work that came to me after that was not as per my expectations. But then, having said that, when I debuted in ‘Mohabbatein’, I don’t think I realised how much I loved performing. I think that happened to me when I was shooting for ‘Zeher’. After that, I became greedier for work. I wanted to discover more.”

“Unfortunately, the industry wasn’t giving me more. So, as I said, things didn’t go exactly the way I would have liked them to go. I, then, always had these long three years gaps or four years gaps between my releases. And every time I had a release people would say, ‘Oh, it’s your comeback’. Why come back again? But I really wished that more work had come my way. I am hoping with ‘The Tenant’, the industry sees some glimpse of talent in me and decides to offer me some work, that is good for me and that I feel is worthy of my talent,” she added.