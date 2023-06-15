The ‘Indian Police Force’ is special, says Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, recently shared that on the sets, Shetty is his own hero.

Working with Rohit Shetty in his extended cop universe is something the actor had never imagined.

The web series also stars Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Elaborating on the same, Isha said, “The ‘Indian Police Force’ is special and there is so much hype around it. I had never imagined that I would be part of the cop stories universe which is created by Rohit, that everyone talks about and actors aspire to be in. It is quite thrilling and since the show marks his OTT direction debut, I am glad I am part of that journey.”

“I loved that Rohit is his own hero on set! He is a man of few words, but I was floored by the impeccable discipline of his teammates and the ability to command a movie set that is like a ‘shaadi’ every day - 250 people being managed by so many heads of departments. I am part of the cop universe, but my role will be a surprise package of sorts. I will appear for the first time in an avatar like that in Hindi cinema,” she added.

The series will soon bow on ‘Prime Video’.

Isha Talwar’s upcoming project will be ‘Mirzapur 3’, in which she plays the role of a politician, Madhuri Yadav. In season three, she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow.

She was last seen in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’, which was directed by Homi Adajania.