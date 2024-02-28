Vicky Kaushal thinks that Hrithik Roshan is the ‘last person’ he could relate to with stardom and popularity. Speaking with ‘GQ India’, he also spoke about the difference in stardom between Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. About himself, Vicky said that he hasn’t achieved it yet. He added it will be ‘much harder’ for this generation to attain.

“I’ll tell you very frankly: stardom is defined by the number of people who come to watch your film on day one, in a theatre - without being dependent on how good the trailer was, how fantastic the songs were or how cool the poster was. They will come to watch you. Irrespective of everything else. That’s the true definition of stardom. Honestly, that hasn’t happened to me yet. I still need to achieve that. I am not there yet,” he said.

The actor added, “I think the idea of classic stardom will be replaced by a different version. The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced. It’s still huge but a different manifestation of the same glory. The last person I felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan. It was a phenomenon that hit everybody. Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot. Because we see a star every week who trends and then nobody remembers them a few weeks later. For this generation, it will be much harder to attain the stardom of the past.”

Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next period drama film ‘Chhaava’ with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Karan Johar’s next untitled production venture opposite Tripti Dimri.

Fans will also see Vicky in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.