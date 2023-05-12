The idea is always to do something new each time: Saif Ali Khan

One of the few mainstream Hindi film actors of his generation to constantly plunge himself into uncharted territory and opt for unconventional roles, like in ‘Omkara’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Laal Kaptaan’, Saif Ali Khan said that at one point he wanted to play it safe and survive, but soon realised the importance of trying new things and offering something novel to the audience.

“If you are having fun playing such roles, chances are the audience will enjoy watching you too. In the cases of ‘Omkara’ and ‘Go Goa Gone’, I agreed to play the roles, which many people did not want to. For me, the idea is always to do something new each time,” he told a leading media house.

Stressing that the OTT allows for much space to experiment, Khan opined that when it comes to making content for the digital medium, it is important to be completely honest about contemporary realities and human conditions and then dramatise the situations: “Only then will you be able to move people. Let us not forget that whatever we make for this medium is immediately compared to international work.”

Even as he agreed with the evolution of content and treatment with the advent of OTT, Khan maintained that it would not really have an impact on mainstream cinema in terms of storytelling.