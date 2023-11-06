'The humility she exudes is something to learn from': Sharvari on Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Sharvari is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit Nene and said that the actor has always been a perfect example of a quintessential Bollywood heroine.

Sharvari found herself seated next to her idol Madhuri at a fundraiser event. She mustered the courage to speak to her and also ask her for a picture.

Talking about the same, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in 2021, said, “Growing up in a Maharashtrian household, Madhuri Dixit was always the ultimate standard of the perfect Bollywood heroine. I have grown up watching all of her movies. I have come home and tried to learn every hook step of her songs.”

“When I was seated next to her at the Anita Dongre event, it felt like I was dreaming. My most favourite part of the night was speaking to her in Marathi. The humility, grace and warmth she exudes is something to learn from,” she further added.

Sharvari also shared, “I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling.”

On the work front, actor Sharvari will be seen in Nikhil Advani’s Veda and Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Munjha’. She is also touted to be part of Yash Raj Film’s ‘Spy Universe’ alongside Alia Bhatt.