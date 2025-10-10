‘The Girlfriend’ dominates with 25 million global viewers

MillenniumPost
10 Oct 2025
Prime Video’s recently released psychological thriller series ‘The Girlfriend’ has become a global sensation, with fans all over the world praising the character dynamics and insane plot twists. The series has become such a sensation that pop icon Taylor Swift gave a hearty shoutout to the series, fueling the frenzy even more. Directed by Golden Globe-winning actress and director Robin Wright, who also stars alongside BAFTA-nominated Olivia Cooke, ‘The Girlfriend’ is a complex journey of emotions and motivations, where an obsessive mother and a determined girlfriend come face to face.

Since its premiere on September 10, ‘The Girlfriend’ has been watched by over 25 million viewers worldwide, making it Prime Video’s #1 most-watched new scripted series in the UK this year and a Top 10 global hit among all 2025 ‘Prime Video’ releases. The series has earned an impressive 86 percent rating on ‘Rotten Tomatoes’, with critics and audiences hailing it as a ‘stylish, provocative drama’ and an ‘escapist thriller’ that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘The Girlfriend’ continues to captivate audiences globally, solidifying its status.

