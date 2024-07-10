The 'flavour of 1990s music' should be brought back: Kumar Sanu

Singer Kumar Sanu, renowned for his enchanting voice and distinctive style imbued with smoothness and emotional depth, passionately advocates for reviving the flavour of 1990s music in today’s era.

Sanu said that those years encapsulated a magical essence that deserves to be rediscovered and cherished, offering timeless melodies that continue to inspire and uplift souls even today.

The singer, who has lent his melodious voice to over 22,000 songs, has returned with yet another enchanting melody titled ‘Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga’, a duet with Aakanksha Sharma.

In a candid conversation, Kumar Sanu reflected on his affinity for romantic tunes, remarking, “I am known for melodious and romantic songs.”

Speaking of the new track, he praised composer Sanjeev Chaturvedi’s work, stating, “‘Mera Dil Tera Hone Laga’ embodies the melodious essence reminiscent of the 1990s.”

He enthusiastically described it as a ‘fantastic composition’ that transports listeners back to the golden era of music, promising a nostalgic journey through its timeless melody.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of 1990s music, the singer passionately expressed, “I feel the flavour of 1990s music should be brought back. Composers like Anu Malik and Nadeem Shravan should come forward. People still cherish those melodies to this day. It’s unfortunate that today we aren’t creating such timeless melodies.”

Kumar Sanu went on to reminisce, “The 1990s was truly the golden era of the music industry.”