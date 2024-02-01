The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is out!

Finally, after a long wait, the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ came out and opened up to a visually mesmerising world.

Ever since the announcement, the web series has been in the headlines and the first look is worth all the wait. Bringing an ensemble cast with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets, ‘Heeramandi’ is a magic that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is casting in the web world with his debut.

Undoubtedly, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is the biggest spectacle for the web world that has never been seen before on such a grand scale. It is a series that is sure to redefine the world of web series for Indian and global audiences. Bhansali is creating a global phenomenon with ‘Netflix’ taking the show globally.

It is the pure magic of the filmmaker that is well visible on the screen. It will make the audience travel into a visually mesmerising world. From its music to stunning visuals to the looks of the actors, everything is just beyond imagination. The art of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling is visible in every frame, as it is the most Indian story told in the most Indian way for a global audience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ features actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.