The film was made keeping in mind its purity: Kriti Sanon on 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is soon going to be seen playing Sita in the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, said that all generations, but especially children, must watch ‘Adipurush’.

The actor, who was recently in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2023 Awards, spoke at length about ‘Adipurush’, one of the most-awaited films of the year: “It is a very special film and I feel blessed to be a part of it. I believe in the film. I think it is a very important part of our culture and history.”

“All generations, especially the kids, must watch this film. We used to hear ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ stories as kids from our mothers and grandmothers, but I think a visual memory will have an altogether different impact on today’s generation,” she added.

Sanon further shared: “For a very long time, we have not seen this story on the big screen. It is coming for the first time in 3D. The film was made keeping in mind its purity and it will connect with the children and the youth of today.”

The trailer for the film got a great response from those who have seen it. Talking about it, she said, “We have been getting a great response to the trailer and the first song of the film, ‘Jai Shree Ram’. We will release the second song of the film ‘Ram Siya Ram’ on May 29. I am now obsessed with the track. It is very soothing and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to it.”

Talking about her next film, ‘The Crew’, which follows the lives of three hard-working women, the actor said: “It’s a fun film. I am getting a chance to work with two amazing actors - Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Can’t share more details about the project.”