'The Family Man' in itself is a very big universe, says Manoj Bajpayee

Renowned filmmakers Raj and DK, celebrated for their ‘Prime Video’ hit ‘The Family Man’, also directed the popular thriller series ‘Farzi’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Following the release of ‘Farzi’, fans quickly drew comparisons between the universes of the two shows. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead in ‘The Family Man’, responded to speculation about the potential merger of the two worlds.

In an interview with ‘Lallantop’, Manoj said, “I don’t think this will happen. Right now, we have to complete the four seasons of ‘The Family Man’. We have to finish that commitment first, then we will think about something. But I don’t think these universes will be merged because ‘Family Man’ in itself is a very big universe. I don’t think Raj, DK and ‘Amazon’ would want to mix it with something else.”

Fans speculated on connections between the two shows after ‘Farzi’ featured an appearance by The Family Man’s Chellam sir. In one scene, Vijay’s character converses with someone named ‘Tiwari’ on a call, believed to be a direct reference to Manoj’s ‘The Family Man’ character, Srikant Tiwari.

The shoot for the third season of ‘The Family Man’ is yet to begin. The show is expected to be released in 2025.