'The Fabelmans' to release in Indian cinema halls in February

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Golden Globe-winning movie "The Fabelmans" will be released in Indian cinema halls on February 10, ‘Reliance Entertainment’ said on Friday.

Described as a deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, the movie presents a universal coming-of-age story about an isolated young man’s pursuit of his dreams. It is based on Spielberg’s experiences as a child in Arizona.

The movie, which features an ensemble cast of Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch, is produced by Spielberg's ‘Amblin Entertainment’ and ‘Reliance Entertainment’.

"We, at ‘Reliance Entertainment’, are extremely proud of our long-lasting and fruitful partnership with Steven Spielberg's ‘Amblin Entertainment’. This association has borne fruit with films like 'The Help', 'War Horse', 'Lincoln', 'Bridge of Spies', 'The Post', 'Green Book' and '1917' winning accolades at Oscars, Golden Globe and others. We have brought to cinemas in India these creative masterpieces and now, on the same scale, we bring 'The Fabelmans' to audiences on February 10," Dhruv Sinha, Head International Businesses, ‘Reliance Entertainment’, said in a statement.

Directed by Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" is written by the filmmaker in collaboration with Tony Kushner. The duo earlier worked on movies such as "Lincoln" and "Munich".

The film recently received five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and won the trophies for 'Best Motion Picture - Drama' and 'Best Director' for Spielberg.