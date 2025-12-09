The disregard for health is terrifying: Kate Winslet

Hollywood is a frightening space. Actors are made to feel insecure about everything they do, from their clothes to their workout routines and many take extreme measures just trying to fit in. Actress Kate Winslet recently touched upon the same topic and expressed her displeasure at so many young actors relying on weight loss drugs and plastic surgery.

While talking to the ‘Sunday Times’, the Academy Award winner was asked about the standard of beauty actors have to live up to. She criticised young actors for focusing too much on the likes they get on ‘Instagram’ and their constant need to try to stand out. “If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, in whichever shape. But then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied.”

The ‘Titanic’ star added that she isn’t even sure that people care what they are putting in their bodies, just for the sake of looking ‘better’. She said, “Some are making choices to be themselves; others do everything they can not to be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in their bodies? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is fucking chaos out there.”

Winslet also shared that the plastic surgery frenzy isn’t limited to just actors and that most women ‘save up’ for Botox and lip fillers just to feel young. “That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”

This is actually not Winslet’s first rodeo when it comes to being vocal about the kind of beauty standards women, especially actors or models, have to go through. She was criticised for her dress and weight during the award season run for ‘Titanic’. During a ‘60 Minutes’ interview, Kate relived the grief she felt and said, “It’s absolutely appalling. What kind of person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?”