‘The Diplomat’ teaser: John Abraham is a master strategist with expectational persuasion skills

The teaser of John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘The Diplomat’ was released on Friday. In the movie, the actor will be seen playing a master strategist with expectational persuasion skills. The film is based on a true story.

The nearly one-minute teaser begins with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s interview, where he names Lord Shree Krishna and Hanuman as two of the greatest diplomats. The teaser then shows John Abraham as Indian diplomat JP Singh and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed, locked in a tense, high-stakes encounter. The teaser looks promising and the dramatic encounter of the actors manages to pique the interest of viewers.

The film also stars Revathy, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, John Abraham shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Honoured to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life. See you in theatres on March 7!”

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the movie is bankrolled by ‘T-Series’, ‘JA Entertainment’ and ‘Wakao Films’ in association with ‘Fortune Pictures’.

‘The Diplomat’ is slated for release on March 7, 2025.