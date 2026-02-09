The Dhurandhar Effect: Sara Arjun & others lead IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List

The ‘IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities’ list this week is led by the cast and crew of recent releases that have struck a chord with fans across the globe. Sara Arjun ranks 1st with ‘Dhurandhar’ now available to stream. Sara is followed by her co-stars Ranveer Singh in 2nd spot, Akshaye Khanna in 7th rank and the film’s director Aditya Dhar in 6th position.

Sunny Deol holds the 5th position for ‘Border 2’, while Mallika Prasad is in 9th place for her performance in ‘Mardaani 3’. Zoya Afroz and Samara Tijori are in the 4th and 5th rank, respectively, with their recent releases, ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ and ‘Daldal’, both streaming on digital platforms.

The ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ feature, available exclusively on the ‘IMDb’ app for ‘Android’ and ‘iOS’, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to ‘IMDb’ worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favourite entertainers and discover new breakout talent.