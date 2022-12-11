'The Dark Tower' To Be Adapted Into A Series By Mike Flanagan

'Oculus' helmer Mike Flanagan, known for his knack for long-form storytelling, has long wished to tackle Stephen King's novel saga 'The Dark Tower' and now he's finally putting the adaptation together, as reported by 'Empire' magazine.

In a new 'Deadline' interview, Flanagan confirmed that he's officially working on a series adaptation of 'The Dark Tower' under his 'Intrepid Pictures' banner. This coincides with various shifting spheres in Flanagan's world - he recently ended his deal with 'Netflix' (set to close out with his upcoming 'The Fall of the House of Usher' series) and has set up a new deal with 'Amazon'.

According to 'Empire', he noted that though 'Intrepid' acquired 'The Dark Tower' separately from his deal with 'Amazon', it's not set in stone that it'll be an 'Amazon' series.

"Predating our deal with 'Amazon', we acquired the rights to 'The Dark Tower', which, if you know anything about me, you know has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life. We have those rights carved out of our 'Amazon' deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are passionate about finally getting it up and running at some point," he told 'Deadline'.

Flanagan stated that his version of 'The Dark Tower' would span across five or more seasons, plus two feature films and he's already written a pilot script, which is 'one of my favourite things I've ever gotten to work on'.

"Having lived with this project as long as I have, I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain."