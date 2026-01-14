‘The Copenhagen Test’ stood out for not being identity-centred piece: Simu Liu

New Delhi: Simu Liu said the story of his latest series ‘The Copenhagen Test’ stood out to him for the way it weaves immigrant experience into its narrative without being an overtly ‘identity-centred piece’.

Liu is best known for starring in films such as Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, a role that he will reprise in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and films like ‘Atlas’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Jackpot!’.

The Chinese-origin Canadian actor said it was really smart the way they incorporated his character’s background into the story of ‘The Copenhagen Test’.

“I think scripts that come across my desk are either: this character is Asian and so the whole story is about this character being Asian and it’s a very identity-centred piece. This character wasn’t written as Asian, so there’s nothing Asian about this character and I thought it was really smart the way they incorporated Alexander’s cultural background into his life and work. It’s exactly that. When you have someone who is from an immigrant family working at an intelligence organisation, maybe there would be questions. So, it was what really drew me to the project,” he told PTI.

‘The Copenhagen Test’, currently streaming in India on ‘JioHotstar’, is set in the near future and revolves around Alexander Hale, an intelligence agent whose brain is hacked, allowing hackers to access everything he sees and hears. He now must prove his allegiance and uncover the perpetrators behind the hacking.

Asked if fans were to hack his brain, what kind of secrets would they find about ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? “It’s huge. It’s exciting. I mean, I don’t know. There are some incredible fight sequences that I did that I’m really excited for people to see,” he added.

‘The Copenhagen Test’ is created by Thomas Brandon. The show also stars Sinclair Daniel, Brian d'Arcy James, Mark O'Brien and Kathleen Chalfant.