The chapter is over: Scarlett Johansson on quitting Marvel world

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, who was introduced as Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’ before going on to star in ‘The Avengers’ movies along with 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, said that she has no plans to return to the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ in the future.

“Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing ‘Avengers’ was so much fun. I was 26 years old. I was single. It was fun! You know, I didn’t have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself,” Scarlett said to Gwyneth Paltrow, who starred as Pepper Potts in the ‘Iron Man’ movies, on ‘The Goop Podcast’.

Johansson added, “And then every couple of years, we would go back and do it again and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid or be getting married, divorced or remarried. And it was like, ‘I don’t know, an adult summer camp thing’. And it was cool. It was really some of the best experiences.”

“I’m done. Yes, I’m done. The chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade, is such a unique experience,” the ‘Black Widow’ fame further shared.

Scarlett also had kind words for ‘Marvel’ boss Kevin Feige: “He’s such a lover of cinema and storytelling. He really is a fan.”

The pair also discussed the possibility of Gwyneth, 50, returning to the MCU.

“I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me,” said Gwyneth, to which Scarlett replied, “I think you may come back at some point. 100 percent, that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never going to let you go. Break out that wig, baby.”

Gwyneth quipped, “Really? 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”