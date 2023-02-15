The Bridge's Indian adaptation to be headlined by Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan will star in the Hindi adaptation of the Danish/Swedish drama ‘Bron/Broen’ (The Bridge), which he will jointly produce with ‘Endemol Shine India’ via his ‘Black Knight Films’ banner.

It would be the eighth adaptation of the show after its success in the US/Mexico, the UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/Estonia.

‘Bridge’ opens with a dead body discovered on a border that is shared by two countries - half the body lies in one and the other half in another. This discovery leads to a joint investigation by the police forces of the two regions, forcing detectives from both sides to work together to solve the crime.

Saif said the story of ‘The Bridge’ was ‘one-of-a-kind opportunity’.

“As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at ‘Black Knight Films’, Kunjal Punamiya (CEO and co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (creative producer and co-producer), are super excited to be associated with this project and get it rolling,” the actor said.

Rishi Negi, CEO of ‘Endemol Shine India’, said the story of ‘The Bridge’ is global in its appeal.

“The Bridge’s script is powerful, as it speaks a language recognised and enjoyed by audiences sitting anywhere in the world. It is a global story that can be made distinctively local, using the basic premise of the series and we look forward to recreating the magic of this show to captivate the Indian audience,” Negi said.