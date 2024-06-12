'The Boys' to conclude with season 5

Los Angeles: Ahead of the premiere of "The Boys" season four, series creator Eric Kripke has announced that the ‘Prime Video’ superhero show will end with its fifth season.

Kripke, who also serves as the showrunner on the popular series, made the announcement in an ‘X’ post on Tuesday.

"Season 5 will be the final season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in two days, cause the end has begun!" Kripke wrote in his post.

"The Boys" received an early renewal for season five last month.

In a recent interview, Kripke had said he wouldn't speculate on how many seasons "The Boys" would run for, but said he had "an ending in mind".

Based on ‘The New York Times’ best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" is regarded as a series which has redefined the superhero genre with extreme violence and nudity.

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

Authors Ennis and Robertson serve as executive producers, along with Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers on "The Boys".

The series is produced by ‘Sony Pictures Television’, ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ with ‘Kripke Enterprises’, ‘Original Film’ and ‘Point Grey Pictures’.