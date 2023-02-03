‘The Blacklist’ to come to an end with season 10

Los Angeles: Popular crime thriller series ‘The Blacklist’ will come to an end with its season 10, American network ABC has announced.

The show features actor James Spader in the lead alongside Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison and Hisham Tawfiq.

It follows Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington (Spader), one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, as he helps the bureau to track down the most notorious criminals in the world.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, the show’s 10th season will start airing in the US on February 26.

The final season will see Spader return as Reddington, who must confront unparalleled danger.

With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge 0 testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before, as per the official logline.

“After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honoured to reach our conclusion. It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week,” showrunner John Eisendrath said in a statement.

“We would like to thank everyone at NBC and ‘Sony’, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them,” he added.

‘The Blacklist’ is produced by ‘Sony Pictures Television Studios’ and ‘Universal Television’, a division of ‘Universal Studio Group’.