The biggest validation is box office numbers, says Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan tasted massive box office success with his debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ in 2000. After 24 years of his career and several box office hits, he is finally able to say aloud that a strong box office collection gives him a sense of validation. His recent release ‘Fighter’ has earned Rs 126.50 crore within five days of its release. Hrithik, who plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie, said that getting results from the audience is what validates his work.

In an interview with a leading entertainment agency, Hrithik also said that besides the box office, the opinion of the people he loves matters to him. “The biggest validation comes from the numbers and box office. That’s something I have been a little shy to say in the past, but that’s the truth. The biggest validation is box office numbers, especially when you are making a film that is aimed at entertaining the audience that gets into the numbers. That’s one,” he said.

“People who I love and admire, I really hope that they like my work. If I admire them, then there is a perspective that they will be watching my work with and if I satisfy that perspective, then I rise a little bit in my own eyes because I see myself from their point of view. Feedback from my sons, family and partner is extremely important,” he added.

While box office results give him a sense of achievement, it’s not his aim when he does films. The actor, while recalling his films, which have not done well at the box office, said that the reception of his performance gives him a bigger sense of achievement.

A case in point was Hrithik’s 2022 release ‘Vikram Vedha’, which was the Hindi remake of a Tamil film by the same name. Citing the example of this film, he said, “I did a film called ‘Vikram Vedha’ where we had no box office. The box office numbers were... It was a big flop, but my work was appreciated so much that it gave me strength. It validated and encouraged me and especially because it didn’t do well, it says even more. I feel stronger because I think my mission is not box office. My mission is growth. If that part of me is satisfied and people are saying, ‘We saw something new, you did something new’, I feel I have grown. I think I am going deeper. I am applause-worthy.”