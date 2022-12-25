The Audience Has Made Their Choice Very Clear: Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently the talk of the town for his movie 'Govinda Naam Mera'. The 34-year-old, who has earlier picked some hard-hitting and serious roles in the past is now enjoying his fun phase where he got a chance to do something more regular and run-of-the-mill.

Recently the 'Uri' star, in an interview with a leading media house, opened up on the dismal phase that Bollywood has been seeing in the last few years, in which some big budget and star-studded movies have not done well.

Opening up on the same, Vicky Kaushal said that he strongly believes that only good movies are working and that the audience has made their choice very clear.

Elaborating further, the 'Sardar Udham' star quoted the examples of movies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'RRR' and 'Drishyam 2', saying that none of them fall into a similar genre, yet all of them did so well since they were all well-made movies.

The actor also added that, though promotions and marketing are helpful, at the end of the day, it is only good content that sells.

Vicky also said that apart from that, even the medium does not matter much since whether it is OTT or the big screen, what has to work will work regardless of that.

The Bollywood actor will have his plate full vis-à-vis work in 2023. He will soon be seen in Lakshman Utekar's untitled flick with Sara Ali Khan, followed by another 'Dharma' movie, reportedly on OTT. He will finish off the year with 'Sam Bahadur', for which he is currently shooting.