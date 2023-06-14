The audience doesn’t give importance to short films: Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta, who is known for ‘Badlapur’, ‘Veer-Zara’ and several other films, said that the audience doesn’t give importance to short films. The actor added that some short films, which cater to today’s current societal problems, should be made and watched too.

Divya Dutta was recently seen attending the special screening of a short film ‘Birha: The Journey Back Home’ in Mumbai.

Speaking about the short film, Divya Dutta said, “We, as an audience, don’t give importance to short films. I would want that whenever this film is out, people should watch it. It is a beautifully made film and the performances are brilliant.”

“In today’s scenario, when the relationships are getting diluted, such films should be definitely made and should be watched also. It focuses on how you should value your relations, especially with your parents,” the actor added.

Talking about her future projects, she shared, “My three big shows and two films will be released soon. Currently, I am working on two more projects. By the end of this year, I will have five to six releases. The genres of the projects are very different as there is action, drama and thriller.”