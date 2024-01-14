'The Archies' star Agastya Nanda likes the world of cinema

Agastya Nanda, who was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, opened up about how he realised his love for acting. The young actor also recalled hilarious times when people didn’t recognise him and confused him for being a delivery boy.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Agastya said, “I had two options in life because my father’s a businessman in the agricultural kind of zone, like farming equipment and all that. So, my friends used to crack a joke, either it’s ‘tractor or actor for you, buddy’. You have no in-between. You choose your tractor or an actor.”

Agastya started working with his dad. Despite feeling excited about work, he didn’t share the same ‘fire’. Worried about not doing justice and being seen as coasting on his dad’s success, he had a heart-to-heart with his father, expressing uncertainties about his aspirations of becoming a businessman.

“I always liked cinema, but close to ‘Archies’, I started loving it. This is something I did purely from the heart. I’m so grateful to have got this opportunity without having to do acting school and all that. I probably didn’t deserve it. If I can do this with my heart, now, if I add skill and craft with time, this can become something that I really enjoy and love.”

When Agastya first came to Mumbai, people knew he was Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson but didn’t recognise him because he was not on social media. Also, his mother Shweta had told him that he has to earn everything himself.