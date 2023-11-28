'The Archies' actor Suhana Khan calls herself an ‘overthinker’

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, recently described herself as an ‘overthinker’ and said that she is an ‘anxious person’ who likes to work out when she is starting to feel overwhelmed.

Suhana is on the brink of her big Bollywood debut and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are waiting to watch how the next generation will carry his legacy.

In a chat with a leading media house, when Suhana was asked about the role of physical fitness in staying healthy - mentally and physically - the actor said, “For me, working out or doing anything physical is more about the mind than your body. Sometimes I’ll be in a really bad mood or anxious about something because I am a very anxious person and I worry a lot over small things. So, when I go to the gym and I’m working out for that one hour, nothing else matters.”

Since the subject of ‘The Archies’ deals with protecting the environment, Suhana was asked about the same and the actor spoke about sustainability. She pointed out that Alia Bhatt famously re-wore her wedding outfit for the National Film Awards and if she can do that, ‘we can also repeat an outfit for a party’.

“Recently, Alia Bhatt wore her wedding saree again for the National Awards and I think as somebody with a platform who has influence, I thought that was incredible and a much-needed message. She did that and she took a stand for sustainability and advocated for it. And if Alia Bhatt can re-wear her wedding saree, then we can also repeat an outfit for a party,” shared Suhana.