The action of 'Tiger 3' had to be spectacular: Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who’s set to unveil the trailer of Yash Raj Films’ ‘Tiger 3’ on October 16, revealed that the film’s team ‘has really pushed the envelope of action’! The YRF ‘Spy Universe’ film is set to release on the big Diwali window.

“People have seen ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and films from the ‘YRF Spy Universe’. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with ‘Tiger 3’. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option,” he said.

The Internet is in a frenzy with anticipation of Tiger 3’s trailer. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this film will reveal the next chapter of how Aditya Chopra is shaping the ‘YRF Spy Universe’ that has so far delivered a 100 percent blockbuster result at the box office.

Salman said he was a child on the set looking at the massive action scenes that were elaborately planned for him to shoot: “The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film.”