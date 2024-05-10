The Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has organised a programme that will explore ‘musical tapestries’ created by acclaimed soundtracks of three celebrated films from Indian cinema - ‘RRR’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Lagaan’. The museum, under the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said that the lecture will be held on May 18 at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles.

“Join us in celebrating Indian cinema and Academy Award history through an immersive exploration into the music mastery of ‘RRR’ (2022), ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008) and ‘Lagaan’ (2001). This program delves into the musical tapestries woven by the acclaimed soundtracks of three groundbreaking films, each celebrated not just for their cinematic excellence but also for their musical innovation and how they resonated with audiences worldwide,” according to the Academy Museum’s official website.

The lecture will be followed by a live ‘tabla’ and performance by dance company ‘Bollypop and Sadubas’ (collaborative duo of classical ‘tabla’ artist Robin Sukhadia and electronic music producer Ameet Mehta) reinterpreting the music of all three films, the statement read.