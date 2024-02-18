Thanks for everyone's input on my face: Amy Schumer

Los Angeles: Writer-actor Amy Schumer has hit back at negative comments about her face, saying it's "puffer than normal" because she is going through "medical and hormonal" changes due to her endometriosis.

Schumer appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Good Morning America’ to promote her new show "Life and Beth" on ‘Hulu’ but her facial appearance sparked a discussion on social media.

In an ‘Instagram’ post, the 42-year-old opened up about the health issue she is facing while also criticising the undue focus on a woman's appearance.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance, as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," Schumer wrote in an ‘Instagram’ post alongside the poster for the second season of her show.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I'm okay."

Endometriosis, according to the World Health Organisation, is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Schumer said while she believes that a woman "doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation", she took it as an opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of "the skin you are in".

"Like every other woman/person, some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little,” she added.

In 2021, Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.