'Thamma' is the tentpole film of my career: Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi: Celebrating the Rs 25.11 crore net opening for his Diwali release ‘Thamma’, Ayushmann Khurrana said the love coming his way for the movie proves that festival releases don’t always need to be sequels or remakes.

‘Thamma’, also starring Rashmika Mandana and Nawazuddin Sidiqqui, is the latest entry in the ‘Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’ and was released on Tuesday.

“Having carved a niche with my unique, quirky films, I was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring my brand of cinema on Diwali - a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in. ‘Thamma’ is the tentpole film of my career and I’m fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar's film release. Today, I went to the theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!” said Khurrana.

The film has delivered the highest opening for an original story within the MHCU, comprising ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’.

The actor plays Alok, a journalist who stumbles upon the world of ‘Betaals’ (vampires) and meets the charming and mysterious Tadaka (Mandanna). “The first day love that I have got, that the film has got, busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali. Us scoring big with ‘Thamma’ again shows that people want to see great content,” he said.

He added, “Audiences are bringing their children, their families to watch my film during this festive period. Every actor wants to feel this, wants to see their films open on the biggest release dates like Diwali and become hugely successful! I’m happy I’m living this feeling with ‘Thamma’.”

The actor noted that he always wished for a Diwali release in his career and that he is glad ‘Thamma’ is the film that gets to be his first. “I’m an entertainer, so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying ‘Thamma’ and my performance during these big Diwali holidays. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that ‘Thamma’ was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I had always wished to happen in my career,” he added.

Khurrana believes it is a highlight for him that he was trusted enough to be made a part of the MHCU. “It’s almost a validation of my trajectory in Hindi cinema and I thank Dinesh Vijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian ‘betaal’. To see people enjoy to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling,” said Khurrana.