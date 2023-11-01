Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ nears Rs 550 crore global gross

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s ‘Leo’ held steady on its 13th day of release, as it inches towards its target of Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. The action-thriller has already set new records for Tamil cinema, having delivered the top opening of 2023 and emerged as the biggest film of both Lokesh and Vijay’s successful careers.

‘Leo’ made Rs 4.1 crore on day 13 of release, according to industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, after making Rs 4.5 crore on its second Monday. The film’s net domestic total is currently Rs 312 crore. Overall occupancy for the Tamil-language release on day 13 was 19 percent, with the Telugu dubbed version reporting 27 percent occupancy and Hindi shows reporting less than 10 percent occupancy, both in limited runs.

Like many Tamil-language tent poles, ‘Leo’ has also been frontloaded. The movie opened to Rs 64 crore across all languages in India and made a worldwide gross of over Rs 140 crore on its opening day. Its current global gross stands at Rs 543 crore, according to ‘Sacnilk’, which means that it is just Rs 61 crore shy of overtaking the lifetime haul of Rs 604 crore posted by Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’. ‘Leo’ is the third-biggest Tamil movie of all time at the global box office behind Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and ‘2.0’.