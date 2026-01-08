Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ postponed

Just two days before its planned theatrical debut on January 9, the much-awaited release of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been officially postponed in India. The announcement was made by ‘KVN Productions’.

Sharing the statement on their official handle, the makers wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of ‘Jana Nayagan’, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement and emotions surrounding this film and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire ‘Jana Nayagan’ team.”

The delay is mainly due to the extensive cuts and mutes required. In fact, the makers have already made 27 cuts as instructed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a U/A certificate. The film had politically sensitive dialogues and more than 50 such dialogues addressing both the Centre and the state have been muted.

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court reserved its order on the film’s release and instructed CBFC to form a fresh committee to review the film. The film cannot be released without the CBFC clearance for the Tamil version and therefore, the pan-India release of the film dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu has also been stalled. The film’s global release is also on hold.

Directed by H Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ is being hailed as the last film of Vijay before he dives full-time into politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.