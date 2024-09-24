‘Tekka’ music launch: Songs of hope, love and more

Director Srijit Mukherji was the first to come across Ranajoy Bhattacharjee’s love ballad ‘Preme Pora Baron’ and thought of using it in one of his later films. However, Srijit was shooting for another project at that time and the song eventually made its way into Shieladitya Moulik’s debut Bengali film, ‘Sweater’, in 2019. Till today, it’s a chart-topper. Ranajoy had long dreamed of working with Srijit and now that dream is realised, as he is responsible for the music in Srijit’s upcoming Durga Puja release ‘Tekka’, featuring Dev, Swastika Mukherjee, Rukmini Maitra and others.

Ranajoy’s excitement is heightened by the fact that the brilliant Anupam Roy has lent his voice to his composition ‘Tomay Chhere Jete Parlam Koi’. This is the first song from ‘Tekka’, released on Srijit’s birthday, with lyrics also penned by Ranajoy.

“The song was initially written as a love ballad, but Srijit da has brought out a range of emotions through its visual portrayal. It now conveys hope, a return to one’s roots and love. I’m thrilled to have my first Puja release with Srijit da and Dev da. Having Anupam da sing my composition is the icing on the cake,” said Ranajoy.

For Dev, ‘Tekka’ is a daring choice. He plays a cleaning staff, whose circumstances lead him to take drastic actions. “The film explores how people from different social backgrounds intersect and respond differently to a shared event,” Dev said.

As both actor and producer, Dev’s focus is on constantly rebuilding his image, making sure each new role feels fresh. Swastika, on the other hand, first heard the story of ‘Tekka’ from Srijit a long time ago. Initially, she was supposed to play a police officer. By the time the film materialised, she had taken on the role of a mother. “I’ve played mothers on screen many times, but as an actor, my goal is always to make each character unique,” she said.