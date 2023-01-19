Teaming up with Raj & DK for 'Farzi' felt like the logical next step: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: As someone who enjoys long format storytelling, actor Shahid Kapoor said teaming up with ‘The Family Man’ creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for their upcoming ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Farzi’ felt like the logical next step in his career.

Shahid described his role of Sunny, an ambitious Mumbaikar trying to find a place for himself in a cutthroat world, as a ‘relatable character’ from the streets.

“I felt this was the natural next step for me. I have been consuming a lot of shows and enjoying them for the last five-six years, so why should I shy away from being a part of it,” the actor told the top news agency.

According to the actor, Raj and DK had initially approached him for a movie but he surprised them by opting for the ‘Amazon’ show.

“Every platform is as good as its content. If the content is good, the platform will perform and Raj and DK have made really good content in the last three years. That’s the reason we have collaborated. I am a fan of what they had done. They had reached out for a movie, I was like, it’s a great movie, but I want to do a show with you. And DK was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do a show?’”

The actor said he enjoyed watching shows, so it felt natural to collaborate with the directors, who are known for their distinct voice in cinema and in the streaming space with projects such as ‘Stree’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Shor in The City’, ‘99’ and ‘The Family Man’.

