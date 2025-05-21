Team ‘Homebound’ shines at Cannes red carpet

Director Neeraj Ghaywan and his ‘Homebound’ team including Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor and producer Karan Johar made the splash on the red carpet ahead of the film’s screening at the festival’s ‘Un Certain Regard’ segment.

For Ghaywan, this is his second time at the gala film festival. The last time he was here was in 2015 for his directorial debut ‘Masaan’. It premiered in the same section and won two awards. Natasha Poonawalla also joined Karan Johar and the lead cast at the world premiere at the international festival.

While Ishaan was dressed in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, Janhvi looked radiant in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani creation. Karan Johar was dressed in his favourite Manish Malhotra couture.

‘Homebound’ revolves around two childhood friends, played by Ishaan and Vishal. Both, hailing from small towns, are chasing a police job because it promises them the dignity they’ve long been declined.