Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim to feature in 'Tangled'

Los Angeles: ‘Walt Disney Pictures’ has found its Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in actors Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who will lead the live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated movie ‘Tangled’.

Croft is known for her role as Raven in the series ‘Titans’ and the lead role of Jessica Watson in the ‘Netflix’ film ‘True Spirit’. Manheim has featured in the hit ‘Disney’ musical film franchise ‘Zombies’ and its sequels. He is also known for his role as Wally Clark in the ‘Paramount+’ series ‘School Spirits’.

Directed by Michael Gracey, the film will have big musical elements, according to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. It is produced by Kristin Burr and has a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Croft made her big screen debut with a sci-fi film, ‘The Osiris Child’, in 2016. She had her breakthrough with ‘Titans’, which was directed by Brad Anderson, Akiva Goldsman, Nick Gomez, Kevin Tancharoen and others.

Manheim made his debut with the series ‘Ghost Whisperer’ in 2009. He had his breakthrough in 2018 with ‘Zombies’. He essayed the role of Zed in the film, which he went on to reprise in the sequels.