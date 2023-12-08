Taylor Swift honoured Time’s ‘Person of The Year’ for the second time

Hollywood icon Taylor Swift, who is popularly known for songs like ‘Blank Space’, ‘Lover’ and more, has been named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.

As per the magazine, the singer is the first woman to appear twice on a ‘Person of the Year’ cover since the franchise began in 1927. She debuted on the magazine cover in 2017, when she was recognised as one of the ‘Silence Breakers’ who inspired women to speak out about sexual misconduct.

Swift, who has spent the year traveling the world on her ‘Eras Tour’, has added another feather to her already embellished cap. She is the first person to be selected because of her achievement in the arts and she is only the fourth individual selected who was born in the last 50 years.

With the latest honour, the singer joins the league of other prominent designees, including several US presidents and world leaders who have been awarded the same.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told ‘Time’, which has bestowed the award on almost every US president since its inception in 1927.

As per the magazine, the honour, which was named ‘Man of the Year’ until 1999, has historically tilted males. The people who tended to be chosen were often global leaders and CEOs, positions long held by men. Before 1999, only three women had received the title of ‘Woman of the Year’ individually.