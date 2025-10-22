Taraji P Henson to feature in two Netflix films

Los Angeles: Taraji P Henson, known for her roles in projects such as ‘Acrimony’, ‘The Best of Enemies’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, has signed a deal with ‘Netflix’ and is set to appear in two films from the streamer.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, the 55-year-old actress will also serve as a producer on each project under her production banner ‘TPH Entertainment’.

“Partnering with ‘Netflix’ on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me. I’ve always believed that storytelling has the ability to inspire, heal and celebrate our shared humanity,” Henson said.

She added, “With a partner like ‘Netflix’, I have the opportunity to do that on a global stage. I’m grateful for their trust in me as we start this new journey together.”

Henson’s latest work is ‘Straw’, which was released on ‘Netflix’ in June. Directed by Tyler Perry, the film also starred Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher and Mike Merril among others. It featured the actress in the role of Janiyah Wiltkinson.