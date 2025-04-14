‘Tanvi the Great’ to premiere at Cannes Market

Mumbai: Anupam Kher’s directorial project ‘Tanvi The Great’ will have its world premiere at the Cannes market, ‘Marche du Film’, with the cast and crew in attendance.

The screening at Cannes will kick off a world tour of screenings in major cities including London, New York and Los Angeles which will take the film to a larger audience, a release from the makers said.

“I’ve always wanted to create a film with a universal theme - one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. ‘Tanvi The Great’ is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It’s a film from our hearts and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America. Having Oscar-winner M M Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated ‘Tanvi The Great’ in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present ‘Tanvi The Great’, our labour of love, to the world,” Kher said.