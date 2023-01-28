Tanusree explores Darjeeling with Dutt

Imagine being part of an Anjan Dutt whodunit and also exploring Darjeeling with the filmmaker. Well, actress Tanusree Chakraborty was living the dream. “I always wanted to work with Anjan da and with ‘Revolver Rohoshyo’, I have hit the bull’s eye. The film is shot in such corners of Darjeeling where Anjan da has never shot his earlier projects. So, I saw a different Darjeeling through the eyes of Anjan da,” said the ‘Gumnaami’ actress.

Given it’s a detective story, Tanusree didn’t divulge much about her character, but said “it has a lot of layers.” Also, Tanusree is selective about her roles. “I believe the audiences deserve to see me in diverse roles. I say ‘no’ to a lot of projects if I think I cannot do justice to the character,” she said.

In the last few years, she was seen in Dev-starrer ‘Tonic’, ‘Abar Kanchanjangha’ and ‘Abar Bochhor Koori Pore’. Soon, she will be seen in Raajhorshee De’s ‘Maaya’ where she plays the character of Lady Macbeth.

Tanusree also found appreciation for her ‘commercial avatar’ in Jeet-starrer ‘Raavan’ and the actress is looking forward to acting in more masala films.