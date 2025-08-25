Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals her battle with cancer; celebrates female friendship

Finding hope in the darkest of times is the biggest strength and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, is battling it with quiet strength and resilience. The Indian actress, who is a popular name on the international circuit for films like ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, ‘Bhopal: Prayer for Rain’, ‘Shadows of Time’, ‘Brick Lane’ and ‘Beyond the Clouds’, took to social media to reveal her battle with cancer.

Sharing a picture of hers with her head shaved, sitting on the sofa and smiling, she wrote, “So the last eight months have been incredibly difficult - to put it mildly. As if losing my father to cancer was not enough. Eight months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.”

The ‘Joram’ actress wrote about the women who stood by her in the difficult times and shared a photograph of actors Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan and Divya Dutta. She also mentioned that her post was not about ‘pain’. “But this post is not about pain. It’s about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and a nine-year-old daughter - both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support brought genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence - their humanity - that is bringing life back.”

Thanking and cheering female friendships, Tannishtha, who was recently seen in ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’, mentioned how the friends in her life showed fierce love, deep empathy and strength.