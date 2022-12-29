Tanisha Santoshi To Make Her Debut With 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

Mumbai: Tanisha Santoshi is set to foray into acting with her filmmaker father Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial venture "Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh" and the debutante says she feels grateful to be a part of the project. The period film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

Tanisha took to 'Instagram' to share her first look poster from the movie.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it's finally here! I'm extremely grateful to be a small part of a one-of-a-kind film, made by a visionary filmmaker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love," she wrote.

AR Rahman will score the music with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Backed by 'Santoshi Productions LLP' and 'PVR Pictures', "Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh" is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 26, 2023.