Tamannaah clocks 19 years in showbiz

It was 19 years ago when Tamannaah Bhatia’s debut film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ was released in 2005. However, for the actor, it is just the beginning.

Taking to ‘Instagram stories’, Tamannah on Monday re-shared posts from her fans, congratulating her for completing 19 years in the industry. She thanked all her fans and followers. In one post, Tamannaah wrote: “Only the beginning, my cuties.”

Tamannaah’s friend Kajal Aggarwal took ‘X’ (formerly called ‘Twitter’) on Sunday night to congratulate the ‘Bhola Shankar’ star on the milestone.

The actor also shared fan-made posters and captioned them: “#19gloriousyearsofTamannaah Big congratulations on almost two decades, darling Tamannaah Bhatia. Such lovely posters by your adorable fans.” Responding to this gesture, Tamannaah wrote, “It’s so sweet of Kaju to do this and so thoughtful of you guys.”