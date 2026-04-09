Tamannaah Bhatia on 21 years in cinema: 'Not many female actors get this sort of'

Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on the rare position she finds herself in after 21 years in the film industry, one that, she said, very few female actors get to experience. Recently, the actress spoke about her excitement over a string of upcoming projects, the warmth she has received from audiences across India and why she still feels like she is just getting started.

In an interview with ‘ANI’ at a Delhi event, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed, “I’m really excited for all my features to come out one by one. It’s very interesting; not many actors and maybe more so female actors, get this sort of an opportunity. It has been like 21 years into my career and I still feel like I'm starting off all over again.”

Having built a strong foundation in South Indian cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia said the response she is now receiving from other parts of the country has been both exciting and humbling.

She said, “There’s a sense of freshness, even for me as an actor. And I think even the audience is continuously sort of being so warm towards me and they’ve really accepted me so, so warmly. Largely because I had so much acceptance in the southern part of India. But the kind of warmth I’m getting from all other parts of India is what is really, really exciting for me and also really humbling. So, I’m just constantly finding ways of how I can sort of give it back.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in ‘Vvan: Force of the Forest’, directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Arunabh Kumar. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026.