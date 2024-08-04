Tamannaah Bhatia defends 'Vedaa': It's more than just an action film

Mumbai: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is set to feature alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in "Vedaa", said that the film is more than just another action project and people should not judge it by "its cover".

Abraham, in a press conference recently, had called out a journalist for saying that he was only doing action movies. He said that the movie was "an emotional story".

In a post on ‘X’, Bhatia defended Abraham's comments about the movie and said that she is looking forward to the movie despite featuring in it for a limited time.

"Don't judge 'Vedaa' by its cover. Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film! My friend @TheJohnAbraham, one of the nation’s favourite action heroes, is bringing his incredible influence on a genre he's totally mastered. This time, he's telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today," Bhatia wrote.

"What's even more exciting, personally to me, is that Nikhil Advani is returning to the director's chair after six or seven years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation to our film. I can’t miss mentioning Sharvari here and how I just can’t wait for y’all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again! The actor said that despite her "modest" contribution to the movie, she is genuinely excited to have partnered with Abraham, Advani, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. Our film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films in our country, and I feel everyone would love to experience this new story on the big screen. For now, sharing this trailer with you all, but puri picture zarur dekhna 15 August ko," she concluded.

The film, whose story revolves around caste atrocities, will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao-Shradha Kapoor-starrer "Stree 2" and Akshay Kumar's "Khel Khel Mein".