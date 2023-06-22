Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma a 'chameleon'

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she couldn’t show up for the first day of the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Lust Stories 2’ due to bad health, but the crew, including her co-star and boyfriend Vijay Varma, believed she had cold feet.

Filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh came together for the ‘Netflix’ anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’. It also features Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome, apart from Vijay and Tamannaah.

Talking to a well-reputed media house in an interview, Tamannaah said that she shot for seven or eight days, but it was a ‘gruelling process’. When she cancelled the first day of her shoot she said, “Vijay just thought I had cold feet. Everyone had weird ideas of what was going on.”

She also said that Vijay is a ‘chameleon’ and added that she has seen ‘all of his work from his past’.

Director Sujoy Ghosh, who directed the short film featuring Tamannaah and Vijay, earlier said, “This time, ‘Lust Stories’ are all about the different shades of lust. I am so glad that ‘RSVP’, ‘Flying Unicorn’ and ‘Netflix’ brought this opportunity to me and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannaah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

The second part of ‘Lust Stories’ has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala (‘RSVP’) and Ashi Dua (‘Flying Unicorn Entertainment’), who also backed the inaugural ‘Lust Stories’ in 2018.

‘Lust Stories’ is the first time Tamannaah and Vijay are coming together onscreen for a project. Both actors have worked in several films. While she has mostly featured in typical entertainers, he has limited his work to issue-based and content-driven films and shows that have attracted critical appreciation for him as well.