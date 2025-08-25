Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty turn BFFs in ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

‘Do You Wanna Partner, O Partner?’ Well, remember this hit song from Salman Khan and Govind-starrer ‘Partner’ in 2007? In the film, Salman, a love guru, becomes Govind’s best friend, helping him gain confidence to propose to his lady love. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty have teamed up and will play besties in Karan Johar’s new production, ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ on ‘Prime Video’. A comedy-drama series, this fun and light-hearted series will start streaming on September 12. The series also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha.

This new-age comedy-drama follows two spirited best friends, Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah and Diana), on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up. Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and ‘brew their destiny with style, tenacity and a whole lot of jugaad’, ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency.

“‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun. It’s a story that captures the grit, heart and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It’s quirky, emotional and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad,” said Karan Johar, who co-produced the series with Apoorva Mehta.