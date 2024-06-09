Taha Shah Badussha reveals he ran behind Karan Johar’s car

While Taha Shah Badussha has emerged as the new blue-eyed boy of Bollywood after his performance as Tajdar Baloch in ‘Heeramandi’, there has been an intense struggle the young actor faced before getting his big break.

In an interview with ‘The Week’, Taha opened up about bagging a film after he chased Karan Johar’s car on the street. The actor also revealed if quitting films was ever an option for him.

Badussha made his acting debut with Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Luv Ka The End’. After that, he starred in the film ‘Gippi’. While these projects didn’t get him recognition, his stint in the web series ‘Taj’ and later in ‘Heeramandi’ made him the talk of B-town. Talking about the same, Taha told ‘The Week’ how he once chased Karan Johar’s car: “After the YRF film (‘Luv Ka The End’) finished, I had gotten out and started networking and that’s how I got ‘Gippi’. I ran after Karan Johar sir’s car and I hit his car telling him that I just got a film, ‘I want to show it to you please give me your number’. He was very kind to give me his number and asked me if I was okay. He offered me some water and that’s how I met him for the first time. Later, I went to his office and got the audition for ‘Gippi’.”

The actor even revealed that in his journey so far, he never considered leaving the film industry when roles weren’t coming his way. Taha said, “I never thought I would leave this industry and go somewhere else or do something else. I don’t know anything but acting. I did think about networking, meeting people, taking some classes and working harder on myself.”

Taha Shah’s dedication to ‘Heeramandi’ has been quite talked about. Recently, the show’s casting director Shruti Mahajan also shared how Taha kept following up constantly for a role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show. In fact, he had auditioned for a smaller part and was rejected. Just when he was disheartened, he was offered to play one of the main roles in ‘Heeramandi’.